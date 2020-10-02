Some Donald Trump supporters are on the warpath, regardless of the outcome of the November election.

In a new viral video, a white, self-described “redneck” Trump supporter says war is imminent if Trump wins, but if Joe Biden does win then he’s going to start it—and authorities have now caught wind of it.

In the clip, the man identified as Zachary Poole says he believes Trump will win the election but anticipates Black Lives Matter and Antifa will try to cause problems. Poole says he and his fellow Trump supporters are ready, win or lose, adding that “We comin' ... and we comin' strong.”

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say that the video was sent to the Williamsburg Village Police Department in Ohio, and some residents also sent it to the FBI. Authorities are taking the situation seriously, and are even monitoring Poole’s social media posts. However, no official investigation has been launched and no charges have been brought against him.

Williamsburg police also reached out to the FBI because Poole’s language could be seen as a potential hate crime and threat to people of color, black people, and people of other religions.

Poole’s message arrives after Trump told the far-right group the Proud Boys to “stand by” during the first debate between Joe Biden. There’s a theory that Poole is affiliated with the group, but authorities haven’t been able to verify that claim.