Biden's campaign said early Wednesday they had legal teams "standing by" should Trump, who falsely declared victory in the presidential election despite the race being quite obviously undecided, follow through on his threat to go to court in an effort to block the counting of votes.

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, rightfully noted Trump's "naked effort" to stifle the voices of Americans.

"It was unprecedented because never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election," Dillon said. "Having encouraged Republican efforts in multiple states to prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day, now Donald Trump is saying these ballots can't be counted after Election Day either."

Dillon vowed that the Trump-annoying process of votes being fairly counted "will not stop," adding that Trump—as should be clear to every American at this moment—is actively seeking to "invalidate" the voices of voters who cast their ballots before Election Day.

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Dillon said. "And they will prevail."

Late Tuesday night, Trump—among other shit—falsely claimed "they are trying to steal the election." The tweet has since been flagged by Twitter and now carries a warning message stating "some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."