As Trump sticks with making claims of voter fraud despite there being zero evidence of such a thing, the Biden-Harris transition team says legal action is a possibility should the current administration continue dragging its feet over the process of transferring power.

Speaking with reporters on Monday night, per CBS News, an official from the Biden-Harris transition team called for the General Services Administration (GSA) to recognize Biden and Harris' victory so that the typical processes could move forward.

"There are a number of options on the table, legal action is certainly a possibility, but there are other options as well that we're considering," the transition team official said, noting that now is the time for the GSA administrator to "promptly ascertain" Biden and Harris as president-elect and vice president-elect.

Emily Murphy, the GSA administrator in question, was appointed by failed steak salesman Donald J. Trump back in 2017. The delay in ascertainment has thus far prevented the Biden-Harris transition team from securing federal funding, as well as obtaining access to classified information and the chance to hold meetings with various intelligence agencies.

Still, the transition team was admirably quick in launching an official Twitter account to keep Americans informed on their efforts to ensure preparedness moving into 2021, with particular emphasis placed on the still-in-progress coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Biden shared a statement in response to word from Pfizer that early analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed it was more than 90 percent effective.

"Americans will have to rely on masking, distancing, contact tracing, hand washing, and other measures to keep themselves safe well into next year," Biden said. "Today's news is great news, but it doesn't change that fact."