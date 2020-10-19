A Garland, Texas woman died from complications related to COVID-19 while waiting for her commercial flight to take off, according to an announcement made by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Sunday.

The woman, who has not been named to protect the privacy of her and her family, died on July 25, though her case was first publicly mentioned this past weekend as part of a report on the amount of new confirmed cases and deaths attributed to the disease in that Texas County.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth says that she had difficulty breathing as the plane sat on a tarmac in Arizona, prior to a flight back to Texas. She was given supplemental oxygen, but she died before the plane took off. The report also states that she was in her 30s, and that she had "underlying health conditions" which escalated the risk of her COVID-infection.

It's unclear whether she knew she had the coronavirus prior to boarding her flight. It's also not clear what airline this occurred on.

As stated above, the relaying of this person's story came as part of a larger announcement stating that Dallas County was reporting 592 new confirmed/probable cases, in addition to three deaths.

All three fatalities came in patients with high-risk health conditions.

Jenkins added that he believes the woman's death should serve as a reminder "that there is no age restriction in COVID."

A recent CDC study has said that the disease's highest transmission rates shifted from being in older adults to people aged 20-29 between June and August. An additional study that came out over the summer said one in five people who caught the virus, and are within the 18-to-34 age range, had not recovered after a few weeks and may be chronically ill.

"I would strongly encourage people to not think they’re invincible from COVID because they don’t think they’re in a high-risk category," Jenkins added.