Stacey Abrams and an assortment of athletes and artists from the More Than a Vote coalition have linked up to launch a new animated video focused on the history of voting and the multitude of possible ways to be involved with the 2020 presidential election. The video was produced in partnership with the SpringHill Company, with more content from the partnership to be released later.

"Fair Fight Action is happy to partner with the athletes and artists from the More Than a Vote coalition on Civics for the Culture," Abrams, founder and chair of Fair Fight Action, said of the new animated short. "It is our mission to ensure that all eligible voters know about the obstacles placed in their way with the intent of silencing their voices. But we are also committed to reminding voters that the best way to defeat voter suppression is by making a plan to vote and overwhelming the system with our votes. When we fight, we win, and during this election season, we must fight to make our voices heard to ensure a better future for our nation."

The Civics for the Culture cast includes Damian Lillard, Odell Beckham, Jr., Maverick Carter, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner, Stacey Abrams, Trae Young, LeBron James, and ASAP Ferg. In the video, everything from the extended history of voter suppression efforts to tips on how to put together a personal Election Day strategy is discussed.

"We've been through a lot this year as athletes and as a people, but if we all get off the sidelines and make a plan to vote, we can flex our political muscle as Black people and fight back against the forces of voter suppression," Lillard said. "So I hope everyone checks out Civics for the Culture, shares it with their networks on social media, and makes a plan to vote early or on Election Day."

Peep the video, which will also be featured on Snapchat’s voter guide, below. For more on More Than a Vote, visit here.