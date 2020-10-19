Reporter and CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin started trending on Monday after it was revealed he exposed his penis during a Zoom meeting last week.

As Vice reports, Toobin has since been suspended from the New Yorker for the incident, which he has apologized for. In a statement, he wrote, "I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers." He added, "I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

It's unclear in what context he exposed his genitals, but the call was conducted between members of the New Yorker and WNYC public radio. While Toobin has yet to tweet since the incident took place, he has since appeared on CNN.

"Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter," said New Yorker spokesperson Natalie Raabe. CNN, meanwhile, shared a statement that indicated Toobin "asked for some time off."

