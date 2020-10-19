As if the idea of politics wasn't scary enough, Neil deGrasse Tyson is warning Earth's citizens that an asteroid could hit the planet a day before the elections.

This weekend the popular astrophysicist took to Twitter where he revealed that a "refrigerator-sized space-rock" is speeding its way towards the planet.

"Asteroid 2018VP1, a refrigerator-sized space-rock, is hurtling towards us at more than 40,000 km/hr," he wrote. "It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov 2, the day before the Presidential Election."

NASA first revealed that the celestial object could hit the planet in August. Although 2020 has been a living example of "when it rains, it pours," the potential of this asteroid doing damage to Earth is slim. Even if the rock hits the planet head-on, it's only around 6.5 feet long—which is shorter than LeBron James. Also, there's only a 0.41 percent chance it'll hit the United States and not land in the ocean.

Just because America escaped a cataclysmic event doesn't mean the country isn't wading through hot water. As you're reading this, people are waiting in excessively long lines to cast votes and mail-in ballots are failing to reach their destinations. On top of this, the second wave of the coronavirus is encroaching and Breonna Taylor's killers were charged for shooting the bullets that missed her body instead of their fatal actions. Not to mention the social uprisings that are happening across the globe. As a result, the world could be closer to being ripped apart than it seems.

"It’s not big enough to cause harm," deGrasse Tyson said in reference to the asteroid. "So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe."