This wasn't a good week for Melania Trump even before it was revealed she had contracted coronavirus. The First Family's diagnosis managed to overshadow cladestine recordings where she railed against the criticism of Donald Trump's immigration policies, but new revelations from the same tapes have her back in the headlines. In the latest round of recordings shared by her former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Trump referred to the porn actress Stormy Daniels as "the porn hooker."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, shared details in 2018 of an alleged affair with President Donald Trump. She claimed that Trump paid her $100,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement surrounding their relationship from 2006, but she broke that agreement in the pages of Vogue.

The secretly recorded conversation with Melania concerns the story, ahead of its release. Wolkoff played the audio as part of an appearance on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's podcast. In the clip, Melania tells Wolkoff that famed photographer Annie Leibovitz took pictures of Stormy for the magazine story.

"Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she (Daniels) will be [in] one of the issues, September or October," Melania said. "It was yesterday when it came out. For Vogue. She will be in Vogue. Annie Leibowitz shot her."

Earlier this week, Melania ranted on tape against Christmas and her alleged compicity in Trump's harsh immigration policies.

"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like [President Trump], I support him. I don't say enough. I don't do enough," she said in those recordings. "Where I am ... I'm working ... my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?"

I say that I'm working on Christmas planning for the Christmas," she continued. "And they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a fucking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?"