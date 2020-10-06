Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is firing back at Megan Thee Stallion, claiming her recent political statement on Saturday Night Live exposed the intolerance and hypocrisy among the left.

During her debut solo performance on SNL over the weekend, Megan played a soundbite from activist Tamika Mallory, who has been very critical of Cameron's handling of the Breonna Taylor case. "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery," Mallory is heard saying, before Megan tells the audience: "We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women."

Cameron—a Republican and one of six Black attorneys general in the United States—addressed the criticism during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News. Cameron called the Megan's comments "disgusting," and maintained he had nothing wrong during the Taylor case. The 34-year-old has faced a considerate amount of heat after he refused to recommend homicide charges against the officers involved in Taylor's fatal shooting. Cameron said the ex-cops were "justified" in their actions on the night of Taylor's death. A grand jury ultimately decided not to indict any of the involved officers on murder charges.

"Let me just say, I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women," Cameron said on Fox News. "There's no question about that ... but the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I'm simply trying to do my job is disgusting ... At the end of the day, my responsibility is to provide facts and truth and represent and stand up for justice. I think what you say there, in that display, is someone who instead wants to fashion facts to narrative; that narrative is simply not true in this particular case with Ms. Taylor. Again, it is a tragedy what happened to her."

Cameron went on to say he's had to deal with this type of criticism since he was in college, as many people judged him for being a Black man who "identifies with a different political ideology."

"The fact that a celebrity that I've never met before wants to make those sorts of statements — they don't hurt me, but what it does is it exposes the type of intolerance that people, and the hypocrisy because obviously people preach about being tolerant," he continued. "You've seen a lot of that from the left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it's her espousing intolerance because I decided to stand up for truth and justice."

A federal investigation of the Taylor shooting is ongoing.