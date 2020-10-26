Jared Kushner, a White House adviser who just so happens to also be Trump's son-in-law, is spending his Monday being widely criticized after making an appearance on Fox News during which he said some decidedly Fox Newsian things.

"One thing we've seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about," Kushner, whose father served time in federal prison for illegal campaign contributions and other charges, said during a Fox & Friends broadcast. "But he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful."

While the implications of Kushner's comments are quite clear, the backlash inspired by the clip prompted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to quickly share a statement to the Hill and others attempting to characterize the criticism as an effort to "distract from President Trump's undeniable record of accomplishment for the Black community."

Kushner's comments arrive shortly before the 2020 election, which—per recent polls—shows the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket holding a massive lead over Trump and Pence among Black voters.

And though Kushner has virtually never been in good favor among anyone who isn't a Republican, his comments this week—namely his characterization of Americans as having been "complaining" about key issues—fittingly drew the level of ire typically reserved for his father-in-law: