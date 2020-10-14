With less than three weeks until Election Day, Complex Networks and Crooked Media have teamed up to raise awareness about key ballot measures and what's at stake come Nov. 3.

Today, the platforms premiere Complex Conversations x Vote Save America, an issue-focused panel series aimed at young and BIPOC voters who are still undecided. It includes two 30-minute segments: "How Your Vote Will Impact Social Justice and Policing" and "How Your Vote Will Impact Your Money."

Complex host Natasha Martinez moderates the conversations, which features a wide range of panelists from the entertainment, activist, and political realms: Akilah Hughes and Gideon Resnick, hosts of Crooked Media's What a Day podcast; The Notorious B.I.G.'s son C.J. Wallace; hip-hop artist YelloPain; political commentator Heather McGhee; Chi Ossé, the son of the late Reggie "Combat Jack" Ossé; and congressional candidate-elect Jamaal Bowman.

Listeners can also utilize Vote Save America's "Build Your Own Ballot" tool, powered by BallotReady. The tool allows voters to see what exactly will be on their local ballots, including measures and candidates on both the state and national level. Build Your Own Ballot is free to use and is available now on Vote Save America's website.

You can watch "How Your Vote Will Impact Social Justice and Policing" above and "How Your Vote Will Impact Your Money" below, as well as on Complex's YouTube and Facebook channels. For more election information, visit Pull Up & Vote.