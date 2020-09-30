Marco Mazzetta shared footage from his dashcam that showed him firing gunshots through his windshield in a road rage incident that took place on a highway in Orange County, Florida, TMZ reports.

Mazzetta's decision to fire through the windshield instead of opening up the window and sticking his hand out of it, sent shards of glass flying. It all started after Mazzetta was being tailgated. Mazzetta, who insisted he acted in self-defense, said he fired the shots after he saw the driver of a Nissan 370z brandishing a gun. He's also reportedly interested in pressing charges against the driver of the Nissan 370z.

Mazzetta, while speaking to WESH 2's Bob Hazen, said he's "not a fan of guns; I’m a fan of not getting shot." He continued, "I know this video doesn’t capture my smartest moments but I hope any idiot criminal with a gun watching thinks twice before loading, brandishing & aiming their firearm at someone over a traffic infraction." Mazzetta also said that he reported what went down to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"You don't know the mindset of the other driver that you may accidentally get involved with some type of situation," Florida Highway Patrol's Kim Montes said in response, per WESH 2. "A lot of people carry weapons in their cars and this could have really escalated to somebody getting shot, somebody getting killed."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the incident.

You can check out the footage for yourself up top.