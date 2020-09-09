Cancel whatever weekend plans you have, because Tinder's Swipe Night is making its big return.

The dating app will kick off the second season of the interactive event this Saturday, followed by two more episodes in the following weekends. Swipe Night, which debuted in the U.S. last October, has a choose-your-own-adventure format in which users must make key choices throughout the episode to keep the narrative going. They will be asked to make choices at key turning points in the story and will have only seven seconds to decide their next move. Users' choices will also be displayed on their Tinder profile, potentially serving as an icebreaker for potential matches.

Season 2 was directed by Drake collaborator Karena Evans, and written by Nicole Delaney (Big Mouth) and Brandon Zuck (Five Points).

Tinder has also teamed up with MTV's Catfish on a mini-episode titled Bomanizer x Catfish: Tinder Just Got Real. The four-minute video, produced by Catfish's Nev Schulman, is a promotion for the dating app's new Photo Verification feature, which reduces the chances of users getting catfished.

Here's how to use the feature:

1. Open Tinder and tap the profile icon

2. Tap the gray checkmark by your name/age

3. Select ‘Verify your profile’ to begin

4. You’ll be shown a pose and we’ll ask you to copy that pose by taking a selfie

5. Confirm that your selfie matches the pose and hit ‘Submit for review’

6. Repeat steps 4 & 5

You can check out the episode, featuring TikTok star Boman "Bomanizer" Martinez-Reid, below.