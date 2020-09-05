Osama bin Laden's niece is aboard the MAGA train.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Noor bin Ladin, who spells her surname differently from her terrorist uncle, explained her admiration for Donald Trump and why Americans are supposedly safer under his presidency. She told the outlet Trump is the only person who can prevent another terrorist attack similar to 9/11, which her uncle orchestrated as the leader of al-Qaeda.

"ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe," bin Ladin said. "Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike."

The 33-year-old is the daughter of Yeslam bin Ladin (an older half-brother of Osama) and Swiss author Carmen Dufour. Following her parents' divorce in 1988, bin Laden's mother moved her and her sister Switzerland, where bin Laden still resides. She told the Post that although she isn't a U.S. citizen, she is "an American at heart." Bin Ladin claims the Sept. 11 attacks left her "devastated," as she had considered the U.S. her "second home."

"I had been going to the states with my mom several times a year from the age of three onwards," she said.

Bin Ladin went on to say she became a Trump supporter all the way back in 2015, when he announced his presidential bid.

"I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve. He must be reelected," she said. "… It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole."

"You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society. In the U.S. it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology."

To no one's surprise, bin Laden's comments drew mixed reactions; some co-signed the remarks and others laughed them off, but most were convince that the endorsement further highlighted Trump's questionable character. You can read some of the reactions below.