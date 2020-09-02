A man from Lincoln, Nebraska has emerged with a comedic performance for the ages centered around the nonsensical descriptor "boneless chicken wings."

As spotted by Gizmodo's Matt Novak on Wednesday, Ander Christensen recently appeared before a gathering of city council officials to take impassioned issue with this issue. In the video above, as Christensen—unfortunately maskless while speaking into a public microphone—gets underway, the first mention of "boneless chicken wings" elicits audible chuckles from those gathered.

"Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this country," he said. "We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning and treating things as though they're normal."

Christensen said he is calling for the removal of the name from menus in the area, as well as from people's hearts.

"We would be disgusted if a butcher was mislabeling their cuts of meat but then we go around pretending as though the breast of a chicken is its wing," Christensen noted, later adding that—from his perspective—the very idea of boneless chicken wings is akin to ordering "boneless tacos" or "boneless auto repair."

Alternate names for the menu item proposed by Christensen include wet tenders and, quite simply, trash.

"We can take these steps and show the country where we stand, and that we understand we've been living a lie for far too long and we know it because we feel it in our bones," Christensen said.

The clip ends with one of the council members revealing that the boneless chicken wings critic is, in fact, his son. It's since been pointed out on social media—in the wake of the clip making the usual rounds—that this council member, as explained in the local insight below, is not worthy of admiration: