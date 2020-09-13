In yet another case of filmed police brutality against Black citizens, a video of police beating a ride-sharing passenger unconscious has surfaced.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia launched an investigation on Friday into a viral video that shows two officers attacking a Black man who was reportedly a passenger in an ordered vehicle.

An Instagram post from a person claiming to be the victim's cousin claims that the car was stopped for having a broken tail light. The police then asked the man and his girlfriend to exit the vehicle before a struggle ensued. In the video, viewers can see the police beating the man, pinning him to the ground, and choking him.

"So this happened today to my cousin the was in lyft or wateva and the man tail light was out the police stopped them the man didn’t have his License," the user wrote. "my cousin and his girl was in the car they ask him for his he said y are yal asking me for mines I’m not driving they told him to get out the car and this what happened."

As the man is on the pavement, you can hear him scream "I'm gonna die!" and "I can't breathe." There was also a young child who appears to have been related to the man watching the police render him unconscious. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office now claims that it is looking into the incident.

"After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been ongoing since 8pm," the Clayton County Sheriff's Office told TMZ. "The Sheriff has ordered that the Deputy involved be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

Initially, it was reported that the man was in a Lyft vehicle. But, the company released a statement on Saturday explaining that the man was not using their ride-sharing service when he was attacked.

Understandably, there was a wave of outrage caused by this incident. The Georgia NAACP has asked for a deputy to be released and said that it was in touch with the victim's family.