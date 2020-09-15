For those paying attention, the lack of a phones-related announcement during Apple's special "Time Flies" event on Tuesday came as no surprise.

Word on the proverbial street for months now has been that—thanks in large part to COVID-19—certain production elements were being hit with understandable delays. Then, in late July, comments from CFO Luca Maestri during the company's Q3 earnings call confirmed that new phones would be arriving several weeks after when they arrived in 2019.

"As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September," Maestri said during that call, per 9to5Mac's report. "This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later."

Still, Tuesday's event was indeed worth a tune-in. Among the highlights from the slate of announcements from Tim Cook and the crew were the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 6, the announcement of a new budget-friendly Apple Watch SE, a detailed look at the new 8th Generation iPad, and more.

Image via Apple

For some, however, the absence of new phones being detailed during the event—though such a thing was widely not expected—apparently proved insurmountable: