Apple has begun rolling out its iOS 14 update, which includes next level customization for your iPhone.

The new operating system allows users to incorporate widgets like the weather app, clock, and calendar—and you can even add an app library.

There’s a new feature called “back tap,” which can also be customized to use two or three taps on the back of the phone to activate features. (Apple stans have been preparing for this for months.)

In the video below, the user has set his back tap to allow him to take a screenshot.

Apple didn’t announce any iPhone-related news during its special “Time Flies” event earlier this week, which didn’t really come as a surprise since COVID-19 has led to production delays. The only intel we have on anything iPhone related for this year is from July, when CFO Luca Maestri said that new phones would arrive several weeks after when they arrived in 2019. However, the company did unveil a new watch and iPad during the event, as well as assorted new features for those devices.