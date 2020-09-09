Two Delaware women are facing hate crime charges after they allegedly took a seven-year-old's "Make America Great Again" hat outside the DNC, in Delaware, the New York Post reports.

21-year-olds Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday on charges of robbery, conspiracy, hate crimes, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Amy has additionally been indicted on the misdemeanor charges of assaulting a man, and attempting to assault the mother of the child. Together, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

The hate crimes charge was filed because according to the Delaware News Journal, the women allegedly committed a crime "for the purpose of interfering with the victim’s free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege or immunity protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution."

Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings explained in a statement that, "Violence in any form is unacceptable, but harming another person – let alone a child – because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded." Her statement also stressed the importance of free speech, which she considers "sacred, no matter whether we agree with the opinions expressed, and especially when we don't."

A video of the incident, which occurred near the DNC at the Wilmington Riverfront on Aug. 20, shows the women snatch the red MAGA hat and damage signs in support of Trump. At one point, the child follows after and says, "That's somebody else's hat." He then proceeds to tell his mom to call 911. At another point, Amy can be seen hitting a man who tried retrieve the cap, and she later confronts the woman shooting the video.

The clip was originally shared by the Twitter account Students For Trump, and was later retweeted by Donald Trump Jr. among others.