A father who shielded his children from gunfire inside a Bronx car dealership has lost both his jobs after being injured in the shooting.

In a video from the incident, the dad, 39-year-old Anthony Jefferson is seen at the dealership with his 6, 5, and 2-year-old kids when gunfire erupted, ultimately hitting him in his right thigh. TMZ reports that while he’s been discharged from the hospital, the bullet is still in his thigh. His wife, Danica Jefferson says surgery will be necessary and he is currently unable to walk.

The couple’s friend Serena Wingate has now set up a GoFundMe campaign page where she explained that Jefferson lost his jobs as a construction worker and head painter at a maintenance company due to the injury. The GoFundMe will help with medical bills and with the kids’ therapy following the traumatic experience. Danica says that her children are hesitant to go outside and that they cry in their sleep. The youngest also asked her, “Why did the man shoot my daddy?”

The family friend told PIX 11 that Jefferson and his kids were at the dealership because they wanted to surprise Danica with a new car for her birthday. That’s when men entered the dealership and opened fire at another man inside, who shot back.

In the video, Jefferson and the kids duck and hide behind a couch as the shooters fired from between the cars. Thankfully, none of the children sustained any injuries. The police are still looking for the men in the video.