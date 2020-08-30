Following protests and a shooting by a 17-year-old domestic terrorist in the wake of Jacob Blake being assaulted and shot seven times by a police officer, President Trump is now set to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin.

CNN reported that the President is set to head to Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to a White House spokesperson. Additionally, it is still unknown whether Trump will meet with the Blake family during his visit, with the spokesperson saying that his itinerary for the trip has not yet been finalized.

Protests have sparked beyond Kenosha after the incident with Jacob Blake, with professional athletes across several arenas boycotting play/practice to try and spur some form of change in the country. When Trump was asked earlier this week if he'd be visiting Wisconsin and his thoughts on the current state of things there, he responded: "Probably so. We've had tremendous success as you know. We were finally able to get the go ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard."

"Within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe," he continued.

When asked if he thought the officer who shot Blake seven times in the back was justified in doing so, he said: "I'm looking into it very strongly. I'll be getting reports and I'll certainly let you know pretty soon."

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both spoke with the Blake family already.