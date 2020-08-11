A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with "recklessly creating a risk of widespread injury or damage" for hosting a party earlier this month where face coverings weren't worn and social distancing wasn't practiced by most of the hundreds of attendees, BuzzFeed News reports.

Authorities arrived at a rented mansion in Alpine in response to a noise complaint at 10 p.m. on August 1, and dispersed the packed party which drew an estimated 300 to 400 people. Tashay Knight, 45, was given multiple summonses, including a violation of the executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy which requires that a host enforces the appropriate coronavirus safety protocols.

"This is absolutely out of hand. I agree with all of that," Knight told NBC New York. "This is not how we do things. It got out of control."

Things getting out of control has become a recurring theme at this particular mansion that hosted an event called BikiniPalooza just last month. "We've witnessed a night club being operated from the backyard of an Alpine house," an unidentified neighbor said. "I've been to Vegas a number of times and this is like a pool party that they throw there." Nearby residents claim they have "lived next to a party house all summer."

The Alpine mansion is owned by New Jersey personal injury lawyer Joseph LaBarbera. Promoters have already spread the word about another event scheduled for this weekend.

Knight turned himself in on Friday. He's scheduled to appear in court on August 26.