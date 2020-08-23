UPDATED 8/23, 10:30 p.m. ET: Kellyanne Conway is leaving the White House at the end of August, the Washington Post reports. Conway cited the need to "focus on her family" as her reason for leaving. George Conway is also leaving The Lincoln Project.

You can read their official statements below.

See original story below.

Kellyanne Conway's daughter is ready to break away from her family

15-year-old Claudia Conway tweeted on Saturday night that she's looking to be emancipated from her parents.

"i’m officially pushing for emancipation," she wrote. "buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life."

Unlike her mother, who works in the Trump administration, the younger Conway is far from conservative. In a series of follow-up tweets, she explained how her mother's job has ruined her life.

"My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer," she wrote. "Selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen."

Conway's father, George, is the co-founder of the Republican anti-Trump group, the Lincoln Project. While some people applaud him for taking a stand against the current administration, Conway assures her followers that this is nothing to praise.

"As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop 'stanning' him," she added.

Conway also cited "years of childhood trauma and abuse" as the reason she's seeking emancipation.

Conway uses her twitter to habitually combat her mother's political stance.

She's also playfully asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to step in and adopt her in the past.