A massive rager went down in Los Angeles this weekend, despite officials' warnings.

According to TMZ, the party took place Friday night at Dock 52 in Marina del Rey, where a large group of revelers were seen living it up without masks or the recommended physical distance. The outlet points out the event was held in a parking lot around a large van that was playing the music. It's unclear who threw the party, but sources tell TMZ it lasted from about 7 to 11 p.m. without police interference.

You can check out scenes from the shindig below.

Earlier this week, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced harsher penalties for property owners who violated coronavirus health orders. He specifically cracked down on house parties, stating he had authorized the Department of Water and Power to shut off utilities to any residence that hosted a large gathering. He emphasized, however, that the utility shutoff would take place only after repeated violations.

"While we have already closed all bars and nightclubs, these large house parties have essentially become nightclubs in the hills," he said during a press conference, as reported by Deadline. "... We will not act lightly, but we will act ... Just as we can shut down bars breaking alcohol laws, in places that are in criminal violations, we can shut them down ... We can actually do the power or water shutoff after a first violation, but we like to educate, not enforce."