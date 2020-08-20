It appears that a rebellion is brewing as nationwide restrictions endure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video taken during California's Shasta County Board of Supervisors community hearing, an extremely upset veteran, named Carlos Zapata, said that some are even prepared to take up arms against other citizens.

“This is a warning for what’s coming. It’s not going to be peaceful much longer,” the man said. “It’s going to be real. When you see the things that I’ve seen—I went to war for this country. I’ve seen the ugliest, dirtiest part of humanity. I’ve been in combat and I never wanted to go back again, but I’m telling you what—I will to stay in this country. If it has to be against our own citizens, it will happen. And there’s a million people like me, and you won’t stop us.”

He demanded that Shasta County allow businesses to reopen and to not enforce face mask requirements, adding that he’s surprised the county—which is a Republican refuge in Northern California—is maintaining the “hoax” of COVID-19. He also said that he’s had six friends, who were all vets, commit suicide during the pandemic due to job loss.

So far, 11 people in Shasta County have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.