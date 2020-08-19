Despite what a smattering of tweets and headlines would have you believe, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's moving speech on the second night of DNC 2020 about the "grassroots campaign to reclaim our democracy"—during which she seconded the nomination of Bernie Sanders for POTUS—was merely standard procedure for the convention and not a diss of sorts aimed at Joe Biden.

Still, a false controversy brewed overnight that quickly drew condemnation from AOC herself, who clarified to those who may have been confused by the ensuing narrative of division that the moment was indeed "a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion." She also took the moment to reiterate her support for Biden, saying she was looking forward to fighting for the future together.

"How are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for?" AOC said when addressing an "editor's note and clarification" sent out by NBC News after the news outlet deleted a tweet in which they said AOC "did not endorse" Biden. "Because a 1:15am tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a totally false and divisive narrative across networks isn't it."

In her DNC speech, AOC pressed the importance of continuing to push for the changes that many young Americans have brought firmly to the forefront in 2020 through inspiring displays of protest and solidarity.

"In fidelity and gratitude to a mass people's movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights including guaranteed healthcare, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States," she said, as seen in full below. "A movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia and to propose and build re-imagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past."

For more on the 2020 election, including key voting info, head to Complex Networks' newly launched Pull Up & Vote page.