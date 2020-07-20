Protests this weekend in Portland, Oregon were once again marred by the escalating presence of federal law enforcement officers.

But among the inspiring signs of resilience among brave protesters was the Wall of Moms, a group of "mothers and allies" whose aim is to protect and advocate "for all."

As NBC News' Linda Givetash pointed out in a report on Monday, dozens of women wearing yellow formed a "protective wall of moms" around protesters as those aforementioned escalation tactics from federal troops were carried out. Some of the women involved in the demonstration, per reports, had been inspired to act due to the fact their own children had been hit with tear gas during previous protests.

The women in yellow are the Portland moms. Feds just gassed and fired pepper rounds at them.



pic.twitter.com/IKXhjyNuDC — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 20, 2020

Another inspiring moment of humanity amid this weekend's protests in Portland was the appearance of a naked woman in front of a swath of ominous police. The story behind the resulting batch of powerful photos, available here, is well worth your time.

Several U.S. House leaders have called for an investigation into the Trump administration’s continued use of federal law enforcement agencies amid Portland protests. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney sent a letter to the inspectors general of the DOJ and the DHS saying they were "alarmed" by what is a clear attempt at suppressing acts protected by the First Amendment.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has also spoken out against the presence of federal troops, saying over the weekend that they are "sharply escalating the situation."