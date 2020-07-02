Face masks will now be an indefinite requirement when riding in an Uber. The ride-share company has extended its mask guidance for the U.S. and Canada as American states continue to see a surge in coronavirus cases.

The company had previously announced that masks were mandatory for drivers and riders through June. “Extending our 'No Mask, No Ride' policy is the right thing to do," Uber said in a statement, per USA Today. "We want to send a clear message to everyone using Uber that we all have a role to play to keep each other safe.” Uber’s determination was made from CDC guidelines.

The news arrives just as the company shared its new "No mask. No ride" campaign, which is airing on TV, social media, and in the app itself. The visual shows drivers and Uber Eats delivery workers doing their jobs during the pandemic.

Uber oversaw a survey where it polled 600 random Uber and Lyft drivers, ultimately discovering that Uber drivers feel safer with coronavirus safety guidelines. In May, the company launched selfie technology that detects whether a driver is wearing a mask before they begin a shift. The app also sends notification reminders to riders about wearing a mask before entering the car—and issues a safety checklist to passengers, which includes confirmation that they’re wearing a mask, keeping the windows rolled down, and that no one is sitting in the front seat.

In addition to the mask requirement, passengers in some cities will be asked to disinfect the backseat after their ride is complete, as part of the ride-share company’s new partnership with Clorox, Cnet reports.

“As we navigate a new normal and cities continue to reopen, we want all Uber users to travel with confidence. That starts with clean cars,” Uber wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. “Cleanliness is a shared responsibility and riders should also be making an effort to sanitize the frequently touched areas in the back of the car to help create a cleaner environment for themselves, the driver, and the next passenger.”

Beginning in July, Uber will supply 600,000 Clorox wipe canisters to its drivers in Atlanta, Chicago, and New York, with the possibility of expanding. Uber will advise drivers and passengers on which surfaces to clean after a trip: for drivers, that includes the front seat, steering wheel, gear shift, cup holders, and door handles; for riders, the company recommends wiping down the back seat, seat belt buckles, window controllers, and door handles.