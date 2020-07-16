A delayed flight caused three women to attack Spirit Airlines employees in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Several employees suffered injuries on Tuesday night when the women purportedly became “combative” when their flight from Fort Lauderdale to Philadelphia was delayed, ABC News reports.

While at the flight's gate, the women “intentionally struck” workers with “miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food,” according to Broward Sheriff's Office arrest reports. Video surfaced of the women hitting workers with various things and even going behind the counter to physically attack at least one person.

“The safety and security of the traveling public and airport employees is part of our core mission,” a spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport told CBS Miami. “The behavior of the individuals as seen in the video during Tuesday’s incident is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our facility. We applaud the prompt response by our airline partner and the Broward Sheriff’s Office."

Deputies arrested Tymaya Wright, Danaysha Dixon, and Keira Ferguson for battery charges; Wright was also charged with petty theft for stealing a Spirit employee’s phone. All three are Philadelphia natives and are in their early 20s.

Spirit also released a statement:

“We thank our Team Members for their professionalism and quick actions, and we also thank the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their assistance at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport yesterday. Three guests became combative following a delayed flight, and they were arrested for physically assaulting our Team Members. Three of our Team Members sustained minor injuries. This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind. Further questions about this incident should be referred to law enforcement.”

The women were taken to jail, where they posted bond.