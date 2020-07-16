Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground is set to launch its first Spotify podcast this summer.

The Michelle Obama Podcast will premiere on July 29 and feature candid and personal conversations between the former First Lady and her guests. In a press release, the Obamas said the podcast will “show us what’s possible when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to open up, and to focus on what matters most.”

Some of the show’s notable guests include Marian and Craig Robinson, Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrett, Michele Norris, and Dr. Sharon Malone, with episodes concentrating on “the relationships that shape up, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health.” Salesforce, Dawn, and Tide are set to be the first season’s presenting sponsors.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Michelle Obama said in the press release. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

The podcast arrives after the Obamas' company landed a deal with Spotify last year. Listen to an introduction to The Michelle Obama Podcast below.