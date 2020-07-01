Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta Police Department cop charged with murdering Rayshard Brooks, has been released on bond.

Rolfe posted bond the $500,000 bond on Tuesday night, per WSB-TV. Publicly available court records list the date of release as July 1. Rolfe, whose charges include felony murder, was originally booked on June 18.

The bond's conditions include required wearing of an ankle monitor, a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, surrendering of passport, no possession of firearms, no contact with Brooks’ family or witnesses to the murder, and no contact with police.

In a statement issued in response to Rolfe's bond being granted, Brooks' family said they were "disappointed that his killer" was being released.

"Rather than looking at this process as a series of 'wins' or 'losses,' it's imperative that we continue to push for systemic change within our criminal justice system," the family said. "From hate crime laws being passed to increasing oversight of members of law enforcement, our job is to ensure that positive change comes from this tragic situation."

Rolfe was released on bond despite a plea from Tomika Miller, Brooks' widow, in which the former officer's potential danger to the community was noted.

"I should not live in fear while waiting for the man who killed my husband to be tried in court," she said at the bond hearing, per CBS News.

Rolfe's charges include felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property in the first degree, and violation of oath by public officer.