Special safety protocols and protection measures are being taken regarding the lock-up of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested in New Hampshire earlier this month on allegations of having "assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls."

An Associated Press report filed Thursday cites an official "familiar with the matter" as saying that federal officials were "worried' following the arrest that Maxwell might attempt suicide. Per the report, Maxwell's clothes and sheets were taken away and she was made to wear "paper attire" in custody. Furthermore, now that Maxwell is behind bars at a federal jail in New York City, the Justice Department has put in place an additional assortment of protocols.

For example, federal officials have been ordered to ensure there's constant protection at the site. Additional measures being taken include making sure Maxwell is never alone in a cell, is routinely monitored, and more.

Epstein, as has been widely discussed, died by apparent suicide while in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City last year.

"Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her, and then delivered them into the trap that she and Jeffrey Epstein had set," Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said earlier this month when announcing Maxwell's arrests. "She pretended to be a woman they could trust. All the while, she was setting them up to be abused sexually by Epstein and, in some cases, Maxwell herself."

Maxwell has been charged with, among other things, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and perjury.