After an investigation sparked following a video that surfaced last week of a Pennsylvania cop attempting to detain a man with his knee on his neck, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin says that there is "absolutely no evidence" to support a criminal case against the officer.

On Saturday afternoon, District Attorney Jim Martin issued a press release detailing his verdict in terms of pursuing this case any further in court.

"I have concluded that there is absolutely no evidence to support filing criminal charges against either of the Allentown police officers involved in this incident," Martin said.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: @AllentownPolice held down this man’s face to the pavement and then one of its officers placed their knee on his neck!! This happened yesterday and is exactly what led to #GeorgeFloyd’s death. We need this officer’s name and badge # NOW. #ICantBreathe pic.twitter.com/3qSlKGSgF4

The graphic video surfaced on social media on July 12, showing a man seemingly in pain, laid out on the ground as three officers attempt to arrest him, one of which put his knee on the man's neck as onlookers recorded. Following the tragic murder of George Floyd on Memorial Day Weekend due to a similar method of detainment, people called for the Allentown police department to launch an internal investigation immediately, which they did.

In another statement released this afternoon, Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz Jr. shared the results of that investigation, wherein he said the officer involved in this incident will not face any further consequences or disciplinary action.

"The individual stumbled into the street, and based on a duty of care, officers took action to remove the individual from danger and provide him with medical assistance," Chief Granitz Jr.said.