Vanessa Bryant is still on the emotional mend following Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths.

To aid in this process, the mother of four took to her Instagram Story to explain that she and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalia Bryant, had to block all Kobe and Gianna fan pages in order to fully heal.

“Thx so much for all the [love],” she wrote. “@nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it’s been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages. Blocking the fan pages has helped change the algorithm. We [love] you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don’t appreciate you [sic].”

It’s been almost five months since Kobe and Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas along with seven other beloved victims.

Earlier this month, Vanessa got two tattoos commemorating her late husband and daughter. She posted a video of her getting tattooed on her Instagram account.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” Vanessa wrote in a video. “@nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you!” In another video, Vanessa also said she was getting “Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me." Vanessa got her Kobe tattoo on her neck and the Gianna tattoo on her wrist in sweet remembrance of her husband and daughter.