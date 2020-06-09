Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was seen in unsettling footage being assaulted by Buffalo cops Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, is now being subjected to the bully-minded Twitter tactics of an anthropomorphic chicken nugget that appears to have been over-microwaved to the point of unrecognizability.

Early Tuesday, Trump—in a tweet tagging far-right supposed news outlet One America News Network—said he had viewed the footage and couldn't fathom how Gugino "fell harder than was pushed." Trump, whose aversion to basic human decency is well-documented, also tossed in the arbitrary "ANTIFA" descriptor while publicly conspiracy theory-ing about "a set-up."

In short, fuck that and fuck him. Trump's attempt to disparage Gugino—who remained at a hospital in "serious but stable" condition as of Monday afternoon—was widely met with similar sentiments amid ongoing global protests calling attention to police brutality and systemic racism:

And in similarly unsurprising but maddening news, a Florida police organization has let everyone know that they will gladly hire the 57 Buffalo officers who resigned from an emergency response team after the suspension of the cops charged with assaulting Martin Gugino.