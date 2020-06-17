Quaker Oats announced on Wednesday it would be retiring the 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand name and logo, with the company saying "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype." In a statement, the company acknowledged the racism in its imagery and said a new brand name and logo will begin to appear later this year, with the name to be announced at a later date.

"We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America. "As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations."

Additionally, Quaker Oats will donate $5 million over five year s"to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community."

The company already attempted to "update" the brand in the past, citing a need to be "appropriate and respectful," but ultimately decided more needed to be done. The brand name and logo was based off the song "Old Aunt Jemima," which was said to be sung by slaves and performed during minstrel shows, CNN notes. The website for the brand claims the logo was first born in 1890 and was based off Nancy Green, who was born into slavery. The website fails to note this, instead calling Green a "storyteller, cook, and missionary worker."

Pepsi bought Quaker Oats in 2001, and just recently the parent company announced $400 million in donations to support the Black community.