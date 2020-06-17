A person who finds a mild delay in McMuffin delivery to be so emotionally disruptive that it results in a bout of self-recorded tears is also allowed to roam around, copping it up, presumably with a potentially fatal weapon at their side at all times.

As the assortment of related hashtags trending their way onto your timeline have surely already informed you, the video in question sees a ludicrously unsettled cop—referred to by some ensuing commentators as Karen, Officer Karen, McMuffin Karen, etc.—detailing what she apparently feels was a harrowing incident of non-immediate receipt of a fast food breakfast sandwich of arguable quality.

After bragging about strangers' habit of purportedly paying for her food, she explains that—in this instance—she used the McDonald's app to order ahead. And that's when the McMuffin-centered hell broke loose for this officer with peculiar priorities.

"I'm on my way home from work," she says in the clip, which you can find above if that sounds like something you can stomach. "When I pull up to the window, they hand me my receipt so I go to the second window to get my food. And I'm waiting and I'm waiting and I'm waiting. The girl comes to the window and asks me what my order was. I repeat my order and my coffee order and they ask me to pull up because my food's not ready. It's an English muffin meal with a hash brown and a coffee."

After pulling to the side, the cops says a McDonald's employee brought a coffee to her window, sans food.

"And that's all she hands me is a coffee," the cop says whilst hilariously fighting back tears before launching into a diatribe about respecting cops or some shit. "So I told her, I said, 'Don't bother with the food because now I'm too nervous to take it.' It doesn't matter how many hours I've been up. It doesn't matter what I've done for anyone. Right now, I'm too nervous to take a meal from McDonald's because I can't see it being made. I don't know what's going on with people nowadays but please just give us a break. I don't know how much more I can take."

First of all, LMAO. And secondly, the officer's remarkable display of tone deafness is actively being swiftly mocked into oblivion: