The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating reports that an off-duty cop found a tampon in their Starbucks drink.

The Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Tuesday claiming that the incident took place.

"Walnut Station Detectives are investigating an incident of alleged poisoning of food or drink at a local business," the statement reads per the local Fox affiliate. "The victim was a male White 36 years-old. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time."

Sources tell Fox's Bill Melugin that the off-duty officer stopped by the Starbuck—which was located inside a target—to purchase a frappuccino. The victim was not wearing a uniform, but sources say that he did use his police credit union debit card to buy the drink.

Along with the Sheriff’s Department, the LA Police Protective League was notified of the incident and released a statement in defense of the officer.

"This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency," the statement reads. "We hope they are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted for their cowardly and repugnant actions."

Although the Police Protective League and the Sheriff’s Department are taking the incident seriously, a lot of people aren't convinced that a tampon was placed in the drink.

The NYPD recently walked back a claim that three officers were "intentionally poisoned" when they ordered milkshakes from a Shake Shack in Manhattan.