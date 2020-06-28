The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world hit more than 10 million on Sunday, the Associated Press reports.

The virus still has a firm grip on European countries; there have been outbreaks in Switzerland and England.

"We have seen flare-ups across the country in recent weeks," British Home Secretary Priti Patel told BBC before claiming that the government is considering a local lockdown of Leicester in Central England where the outbreak began.

These spikes, however, are more contained than the wave that is sweeping through the United States, Latin America, and India. As a result, Johns Hopkins University confirmed that the confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 10 million with the United States, Brazil, and Russia having the most infections.

Although the United States' 125,000 cases make the country the world's leader, some experts believe that this number could be skewed. Due to limited testing and missed mild infections, government experts estimated last week that there could have actually been close to 20 million cases in America since the pandemic began.

The pandemic hasn't only limited travel and human interaction around the world, but it has also forced countries in Europe to delay their elections. This has raised questions as to how COVID-19 will impact America's upcoming presidential election. Because infections continue to rise around the country, Vice President Mike Pence called off his campaign events in Florida and Arizona. Also, workers at President Trump's Tulsa rally tested positive for the virus ahead of the event earlier this month. The most recent news has moved medical experts to remind citizens that they are far from the finish line.

"This is not a sprint, this is a marathon," Director of the Emergency Department at Tucson Medical Center, Dr. Lisa Goldberg, said. "In fact, it’s an ultra-marathon."