Amsterdam's infamous Red Light District will reopen for business this Wednesday.

After giving sex workers the green light to go back to work this week, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte confirmed that coronavirus deaths have dropped to single digits. "It's a contact job like the hairdresser and masseur, and so they need to ask in advance if [clients] have any symptoms," he told The Telegraph.

The opening of the Red Light District has to follow safety protocals that weren't in place prior to the pandemic; however, according to the Red Light Union, they have advised providers to avoid kissing and oral sex, while sticking to sexual positions that don't involve face-to-face contact.

The Red Light Union have also suggested that customers and workers wear masks throughout the duration of the sessions.

Thousands of sex workers throughout the world have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus lockdowns, with many being forced to move their work into an online format. Research has also shown that sex websites such as OnlyFans have seen huge increases in popularity.