Oluwatoyin Salau, a protester who went missing earlier this month, has been found dead in Tallahassee.

Salau's family confirmed her death on Monday, per a report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Danaya Hemphill, a friend of Salau's, said she had seen the 19-year-old activist just one day before she went missing.

"Toyin was very passionate," Hemphill said. "She was very vocal. She was very loving, very spiritual, very caring. Toyin, she was like a light in a dark room. That was Toyin."

Shortly before going missing, Salau had tweeted about being sexually assaulted. In a tweet dated June 6, she said she had been "molested in Tallahassee, Florida" by a person "disguised as a man of God." According to Salau, she had sought refuge at a church in the area as a way of escaping what she described at the time as "unjust living conditions."

Per a separate report from WCTV, the Tallahassee Police Department later confirmed that Salau was one of two homicide victims whose bodies were discovered on Saturday. 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr. has been arrested in connection with both cases.

"It's not that all lives don't matter, but right now our lives matter," Salau was filmed telling the crowd at a recent protest, as seen in the video up top. "Black lives matter. Black trans lives matter. Trans lives matter. Because, guess what? We're all minorities. But right now, let's focus on the person that got killed. Tony McDade was a black trans man. We are doing this for him. We are doing this for our brothers and our sisters who got shot. But we're doing this for every black person because, at the end of the day, I can't take my fucking skin color off. I can't mask this shit, okay? Everywhere I fucking go, I am profiled whether I like it or not."

Given that Salau is said to have reported the assault to police, who did nothing, many are also pointing out that this is another sad example of how law enforcement routinely fails citizens when they actually need their help the most. Sign the Change.org petition "Justice for Toyin" here. "We demand justice for Toyin and we need answers," it reads. "Say her name #JusticeForToyin."

Thousands have taken to Twitter to remember Salau's impact, mourn her tragic death, and call for action.

RIP.