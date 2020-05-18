One of the most obnoxious things about modern living is the fact that any time you leave your home you run a risk, albeit a small one, that someone will take a picture/video of you for the purpose of shaming you on the internet. That said, there's a little bit of poetic justice in somebody taping you for that purpose but, instead, dunking on themselves by coming off as the most unlikable person in the scenario.

On a related note, on Sunday, a California woman had the dishonorable distinction of rising to the most viewed/commented upon topic on the PublicFreakout sub-Reddit after getting angry at grocery store employees because she refused to adhere to their mandatory face-mask policy to enter.

The video was filmed by the woman herself, and the uploading of the video to the internet (also, presumably by her) led to a lot of condemnation coming her way. Here's the clip and, if you still care after watching it, feel free to read below for further context:

The woman, identified as Shelley Lewis by herself in the video, was denied entry into the store for refusing to wear a mask...something she made quite clear she wasn't going to do even though she was offered one by the employee at the door.

Lewis states that she has a medical condition that precludes her from wearing a mask, and that she's "not required by HIPAA" to disclose what the condition is. The manager offers to get her items for her, but she says she plans to purchase "private" things she doesn't really want him to see.

The manager stands firm in his refusal to allow her entrance, and she asks to see the "regulations" stating she can't come in. He states that it's company policy, and she goes on to accuse the store of discrimination.

The manager goes on to say that he can't accommodate her requests, and that if she wishes she can call the corporate office. She tells him that she plans to file a lawsuit.

About two minutes into the footage the employee at the door catches her attention by dancing to Michael Jackson's "Rock With You." It's possible he always dances like this, but probably not. He explains that he's a bartender and that he's happy to be working.

The video ends with the manager giving her a card with the corporate number on it in addition to giving her his name.

As they are wont to do, Reddit sleuths dove into her background and discovered her alleged beliefs.

Also Heavy, the go-to source for facts about regular people you just heard of four minutes earlier, found that Lewis had been going hard against COVID-19 regulations on her Facebook page. Citing a 'Flat Earther' conference bio from a woman they claim to be her, Heavy also reports that she was discharged from the military due to Lupus. Whether or not that's the medical issue she's referencing in the viral video is unclear.