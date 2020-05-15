The Department of Defense has finally presented the official flag for Space Force, the nation's sixth and newest branch of Armed Services. President Donald Trump was, of course, present for the unveiling Friday in the Oval Office, calling it a "very special moment" for the country.

"We've worked very hard on this and it's so important from a defensive standpoint, from an offensive standpoint, from every standpoint there is," Trump said.

The flag features the Space Force seal, which shows Delta Wing in front of a globe. According to the Space Force fact sheet, the flag's dark blue and white colors represent the "vast recesses of outer space," while the eliptical orbit represents the "defense and protection from all adversaries and threats emanating from the space domain." The small cluster of stars signify "the space assets developed, maintained, and operated" by the branch, and the three larger stars symbolize Space Force's primary functions: to Organize, Train, and Equip its troopers.

Back in December, Trump signed a defense bill that officially established Space Force, marking the first addition to the Armed Services since the Air Force was established in 1947. As its name suggests, Space Force aims to expand U.S. military presence in outerspace and protect its assets—such as GPS sattelites—from adversaries.

Trump also took some time to tease the development of a millitary weapon that he calls the "super-duper missile." No, really.

"We're building, right now, incredible military equipment at a level that nobody has ever seen before. We have no choice with the adversaries we have out there," POTUS said. "We have, I call it, the 'super duper missile.' I heard the other night, 17 times faster than what they have right now, when you take the fastest missile we have right now. You've heard Russia has five times and China's working on five or six times. We have one 17 times, and it's just gotten the go-ahead."

Trump's "super-duper" description left many people scratching their heads, prompting one reporter to ask the White House what exactly the president meant. Just like the Pentagon, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany couldn't give an answer.

You can read some of the reactions to the Space Force flag and unveiling and Trump's "super-duper missile" comments below.