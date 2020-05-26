Donald J. Trump, the man pictured above in mid-bullshittery, says he's done with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

The topic was broached during Trump's Sunday-aired Full Measure interview, resulting in an answer that also saw the mask-mocking POTUS boast about being alive.

"Finished, just finished, yeah," Trump said when asked about the controversial drug. His answer came just as it was announced that coronavirus-related clinical trials were halted by the World Health Organization on Monday over well-publicized safety concerns. "And by the way, I'm still here . . . To the best of my knowledge, here I am," Trump added.

Trump went on to claim that he had encountered "tremendous reports" about the drug, even going so far as to say "many people think it saved their lives."

And while Trump has repeatedly touted the drug, his promo of it amid the COVID-19 era has been met with constant pushback from health officials who have raised concerns about its potential risks when used for virus purposes.

"The steering committee met over the weekend, in the light of this uncertainty," chief WHO scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday in reference to a Lancet article about the possible risks of using the drug for coronavirus, per NPR. "We decided we should be proactive, err on the side of caution and suspend enrollment temporarily into the hydroxychloroquine arm [of the Solidarity Trial]."