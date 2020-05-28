The teenager who filmed George Floyd while a police officer kneeled on his neck as he was arrested has shared that she is traumatized by online abuse she's received. 17-year-old Darnella Frazier shared the original clip, as TMZ reports, and since it made its way online she has received criticism for not intervening as Floyd told officers he couldn't breathe.

"I don't expect anyone who wasn't placed in my position to understand why and how I feel the way that I do," Frazier wrote on Facebook. "I am a minor! 17 years old, of course I'm not about to fight off a cop I'm SCARED wtf. I don't give 2 fucks about what y'all would've did because was y'all there?? NO. Fighting would've got someone else killed or in the same position George (may he rest in peace) was in. If it wasn't for me 4 cops would've still had their jobs, causing other problems."

As Frazier told TMZ, some people have accused her of sharing the video for "clout" or attention. She refuted this while also making it clear that she didn't exactly feel safe inserting herself into the situation as a 17-year-old black girl. The reactions she's received online have obviously had an impact on her, as did witnessing Floyd plead for his life with the cops.

"My video went world wide for everyone to see and know! His family was reached out to! The police most definitely would've swept it under the rug with a cover up story," Darnella continued. "Instead of bashing me, THANK ME! Because that could've been one of your loved ones and you would want to see the truth as well."

Darnella Frazier was out to get something from a store when she witnessed the situation, her mother added.

In an interview with NowThis, Frazier said she's been overwhelmed since she witnessed Floyd's death. "I watched this man die. I was the one that was recording the whole thing. I've seen him die," she said. "I posted the video last night, and it just went viral. And everybody's asking me how do I feel? I don't know how to feel. ... It's so sad, bro. This man was literally right here, 8 p.m. yesterday."

Watch her interview with NowThis above.