A week after videos and pictures of a packed pool party in Missouri surfaced online, one of the guests has been found to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The party took place during Memorial Day weekend at the Backwater Jack's Bar & Grill in Osage Beach, making headlines across the country due to the lack of social distancing on display. The Camden County Health Department has now confirmed that one person who was in attendance has tested positive, and they may have infected others, USA TODAY reports. He attended the party Saturday, May 23, and "developed illness" the following day.

Those who attended other parties in the general area have been advised to monitor for symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath.

Press Release: Camden County Health Department has been notified of a Boone County resident who has tested positive... Posted by Camden County Health Department, Camdenton, Missouri on Friday, 29 May 2020

The Health Department has suggested the infected individual "was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit." Boone County is currently investigating who else attended in order to inform people to self-isolate in case of infection. After the clip went viral, St. Louis and Kansas City health officials warned against traveling and suggested anyone who went to the party quarantine themselves.

In a statement on Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page responded to the video of the party and called it "reckless behavior." He said that the scene "risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19."

See the original video that circulated online above.