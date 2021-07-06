A 14-year-old girl will remain in juvenile detention until she’s 21 after the fatal carjacking of an Uber Eats driver in Washington, D.C.

The sentence was the maximum sentence requested by prosecutors, after 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar died following the attempted carjacking back in March. The girl, who was 13 at the time, was joined by a 15-year-old, and they reportedly used a stun gun on Anwar in an attempt to steal his car. Anwar was still in the car when the pair took off with it and he was thrown from the vehicle, ultimately dying as it flipped on its side. Both girls were then charged with murder.

Other charges will be dropped as the girl pleaded guilty in juvenile court to second-degree murder last month. The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to felony murder in May, according to News 4 sources. She will also be in juvenile detention until she turns 21.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Anwar’s family raised over $1 million for the husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.

“Words can not describe how our family is feeling currently,” the campaign read. “Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind. We will carry him with us always, but it doesn’t take the pain away of losing him so tragically and so unexpectedly soon.”