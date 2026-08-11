Inside Fabletics’ A-List Partnerships from Keke Palmer to Khloe Kardashian

Fabletics is betting big with celebrity collaborations, rolling out a string of collections endorsed by Keke Palmer, Khloé Kardashian, Demi Lovato and Becky G as the activewear label pushes deeper into everyday fashion. The newest release sees Palmer as the face of a new collection for a second time. The 27-piece lineup, which includes accessories, moves beyond gym wear with a cropped trench jacket, an oversized twill blazer, pleated Bermuda shorts, a pull-on barrel pant and a classic mini skirt. The brand's Define PowerHold high-waisted leggings also returned in fresh prints, though they take a back seat to the fashion-forward staples. Sizes run from XXS to 4X.

"Between my career, being a mom and making time for my wellness routine, I'm always looking for pieces that let me do it all without sacrificing style or comfort, and Fabletics helps me do exactly that. With this collection, I hope women who are constantly on the go, just like I am, feel confident knowing they can look good, feel good and take on whatever the day brings," Palmer says about the brand. Kate Williams, the company's vice president of women's design, said the line targets the same multitasking customer. "There's an undeniable relatability to how Keke moves through life, juggling work, wellness, motherhood and everything in between, just like so many women today," Williams said. "This second collection was designed with them in mind, creating easy wardrobe staples that feel current, work as hard as they do and make it effortless to look put together." Kardashian, meanwhile, has reunited with Fabletics for a campaign built around its first push-up bra, the PureLuxe.

The accompanying 21-piece collection of tanks, pullovers, sweatpants and other styles spans XXS to 4X, with nonmember prices of $54.95 to $129.95. "Women everywhere can relate to that feeling when you've found your favorite bra, the one that molds like a second skin, supports and lifts you in all the right places, and empowers you to feel sexy and confident at the same time," Kardashian said at the time of its early 2026 launch.

"The new PureLuxe Push-Up Bra from Fabletics does exactly that, and I can't wait for everyone to love it as much as I do." Lovato's second limited-edition capsule, featuring contouring waist straps and paint-splatter camo, is available online, in 22 U.S. stores and across eight countries. "I'm excited to share Demi's second capsule collection at Fabletics with everyone," said co-founder Kate Hudson. "Demi's strong sense of self and her passion for an active lifestyle embodies everything we are Fabletics want to share with our community."

Rounding out the roster is a 20-piece collection curated by Becky G, designed in Los Angeles to honor her Hispanic heritage, headlined by the HeatherFlex Kick Flare Jumpsuit and a Seamless bra-and-legging set in Heated Red.