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Ye is seen walking the streets in a jacket
Style

YZYSPLY Trademark Filings From Kanye West’s Company Mention Possible Retail Stores

The YZYSPLY name is a familiar one for Ye fans, albeit in a strictly online context. The latest filings mention the possibility of retail stores.

Trace William Cowen1476 days ago
Kanye West Kim Kardashian
Sneakers

Kanye West Accused of Plagiarism Again

Kanye West has once again been accused of plagiarism for the images in his recently released lookbook for Yeezy Season 6.

Mike DeStefano2959 days ago

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