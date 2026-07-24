Presumably, some of the same people who were quick to mock the design were also just as quick to hop on early Monday morning for a chance at a pair.Trace William Cowen
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The Weekly Drop: Your Guide to Australian Sneaker Release Dates, January 14Complex Australia
Here are the best Air Jordans, Yeezys, Nikes releasing in June 2016.Amir Ismael
From go-to favorites like StockX and conventions to newcomers like TikTok and WhatNot, here’s an updated guide on reselling sneakers and the best places to sell shoes.Matt Welty