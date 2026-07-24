Gabby Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19, with coroner Brent Blue ruling her death a homicide shortly after The manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues.Brenton Blanchet
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After a poorly managed release and disappointing sales for her sophomore album ‘K.T.S.E.’, it might be time for the singer to take her talents elsewhere.Dria Roland
Kanye West, one of hip-hop's biggest influencers, announced on his new album 'Ye' that he's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In a surprising move, he described it as a "superpower." One writer thinks his declaration makes sense.Kiana Fitzgerald
From Kanye West's genre-defining heartbreak record to Jack Harlow's attempt at Neo-soul, rappers stepping outside hip-hop have a long and fascinating history. Here are the 20 best albums to come out of it.Dimas Sanfiorenzo